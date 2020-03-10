HATLEY – Hatley Attendance Center’s dome recently became a theater for a day of performances by puppeteer Peter Zapletal and his traveling troop of performers.
Hatley Elementary School Principal Dr. Kelly Williams expressed appreciation to parents and community partners who helped to bring the event to the school.
“Thanks to the parents and generous community members, our students were able to enjoy an experience that will broaden their love for literacy. Making a connection between the puppet theater and our language arts curriculum allows students to grow as both readers and lovers of the arts,” she said.
The Puppet Arts Theatre is made possible in part by a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. It is on the Performing Arts Touring Program of the Mississippi Arts Commission.
Zapletal's company performed "Trickster Tales," starring Anansi the Spider, to encourage the young audience that all things are possible with a plan. The 45-minute performances, written by Heidi Rugg of Barefoot Puppets, featured Anansi the spider in two traditional folk tales of the Ashanti and other peoples of Ghana, Africa.
Other characters included Elephant, Hippo, Namibi the Python, Osebo the Leopard, a swarm of angry hornets and an even angrier Sky-God.
The characters' antics, portrayed by means of rod and hand puppets, played against colorful scenery, original music and lots of puns. The performances made for a high-energy show dishing out a lot of fun for the students sitting on the floor of the darkened dome.
"My favorite part of the puppet show was when the elephant and the hippo had a tug of war," said second-grader Stellan Fugett.
Zapletal was assisted in this production by T.J. McSparrin and Lesley Raybon, who are long-time contributors and performers with the Puppet Arts Theatre, which is based in Jackson. The company has performed for children's audiences of all ages across the southeast since 1968.