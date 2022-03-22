Hatley art instructor Darla Knoll teaches drawing exercises to students, from left, Colton Williams, Addison Smithey, Stella Butler, Colton Gregory and Wyatt Spearman. The program benefited from supplies and equipment she secured through an Art for Kids grant from Home Depot.
HATLEY – Hatley Elementary School was the recipient of an Art for Kids grant through the Home Depot Foundation last year, giving students another way to tap into their creative outlets. The grant totaled $2,683 and was made possible, in part, through the efforts of instructor Darla Knoll.
Hatley Elementary School Principal Dr. Kelly Williams said student and teacher surveys expressed the desire for an art class through the years and she was determined to make it happen.
“After one of the hardest years in educational history, we all needed something positive. It was one positive thing that we were determined to make happen,” she said.
Williams was able to work with the elementary teacher leadership team to create an extra class in the specials rotations. Through it, students attend a different specials class each day of the week, including physical education, library, music, computer and now art.
“Ms. Knoll was one of our most reliable substitute teachers and she was eager to take the class. She stated, ’It was a dream come true.’ After retiring, she was looking for a job that would allow her to use both her love for children and her love for being creative,” she said.
After Knoll received confirmation that the position would be hers, she quickly began networking to get the classroom funded.
She applied for the Arts for Kids grant and quickly received confirmation that Hatley school would be a recipient. The grant enabled her to shop for most everything needed to supply her kindergarten through fifth-grade students, including cabinets, enclosed bulletin boards, blue tarps and scissors and glue for craft projects.
“Ms. Knoll goes above and beyond to make sure each project she does is fun and special. We are so thrilled to be able to offer students exposure to the arts through a structured art class. This is an incredible opportunity for our students,” said Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton.
Kalissa Johnson is mother of third-grader Adalyn Johnson, who is one of Knoll’s students.
“Art class is the reason my daughter loves school this year. Adalyn is definitely not alone in her feelings towards this class and its dedicated teacher,” Kalissa said.
Williams is gratified with the opportunities the grant makes possible for the students.
“We are pretty excited to be a recipient of it,” she said.
