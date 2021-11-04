HATLEY – Even though Hatley High School Class of 2020 co-valedictorian Lauren Mitchell has garnered some great life experience the past couple of years, from being accepted to the University of Hawaii to researching loggerhead sea turtles in Greece, she’s embarking on her next adventure as a Disney intern through June 2022.
“I love anything Disney. Of the Disney classics, I can probably quote them word for word, but I’ve never been to Disney World actually. I have a huge family. There’s seven of us, so that would be a small fortune to take all of us to Disney World,” she said.
During her junior year at Hatley, Mitchell began identifying post-high school aspirations, including a Disney internship.
After graduating from Hatley, she opted to study at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulfport campus rather than Hawaii before transferring to Itawamba Community College. She is pursuing a double major in marine biology and Spanish.
“I was in my public speaking class in September and got an email saying the application was open and I finished that application in the next hour,” she said. “That was on a Tuesday and by the end of the week, I had gotten my acceptance letter and said, ‘I’m going to Disney World.’
“When I got the acceptance letter, I was in shock and awe, like ‘I got accepted. Whaaaaat?’”
Roughly 20 percent of the average 12,000 applicants get accepted into the program. The Disney College Program was closed last year due to COVID-19 complications.
Through the application process, Mitchell did not have to go through a telephone interview but rather a web-based interview.
“It’s hard to really show who you are and let your personality and your heart for the program shine through a bunch of yes or no questions. I feel that in my application I talked about how I traveled to Greece and traveled to Italy and how I thought Disney would be the perfect next adventure for me,” she said.
Mitchell’s initial responsibilities will be serving as a restaurant hostess at Hollywood Studios. She could potentially be transferred to working at an attraction or resort or working with characters in the park.
“I’ve told everybody from the day I got accepted, ‘I don’t care if I’m sweeping the streets, I’m at Disney World and I’m going to be happy,’” Mitchell said.
During two weeks of the program, she’ll work in the park in order to have a better understanding of how Disney World functions.
“With Disney, their logo is ‘The Happiest Place on Earth.’ When you think Disney, you think of how it’s very professional and very put together. From the orientation videos I’ve watched and what I’ve read, they make sure you’re well-trained,” she said.
A goal of the Disney College Program is to offer participants full-time positions if they choose to accept them.
“Any article or blog you can Google from people who have worked there always mentions having the Disney College Program on their resume is what put them ahead of other people applying for the same job. Being an employee of that kind of organization definitely helps in looking for a job and applying for different schools and colleges. It looks really good on any resume,” Mitchell said.
She added Disney has high standards for its employees.
“I feel like I try to give 100 percent of myself to anything I do like my job and school. I feel like working there will give me more of an idea of what a real-world job looks like and not just running the cash register at a store,” she said. “I think it will really boost my people skills and help to solve problems in a creative way and not just handing it off to somebody else.”
She hopes the Disney internship experience will also help build on her Spanish language skills.
Mitchell is still considering continuing her education at the University of Hawaii and hopes the Disney College Program will open the opportunity for employment at its Hawaiian resort.