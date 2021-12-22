HATLEY – Hatley seventh-grader Jenna Hampton, who is currently undergoing treatments for leukemia, has had her ups and downs during the past year. After being a patient for most of the semester at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, she was able to get a break to spend time at home for the holidays.
“I’m feeling good,” she said last week.
She is the daughter of Demarcus and Jessica Hampton of Hatley.
Even though Jenna was released from St. Jude in November, she must still go back for weekly follow-up evaluations, with every other visit being a week-long session that involves 24 hours of chemotherapy and then waiting for it to flush out of her system.
Even though Jenna is home for Christmas, she will have to return to St. Jude the next day for another couple of months of immunotherapy in that she will be fitted with a portable backpack with a pump to administer medication to boost her immunity system.
“St. Jude is wonderful about it. They take their time to explain the treatments,” Jessica said.
Jenna’s medical issues trace back to last year when she started feeling bad at a family member’s funeral.
“I was attending my grandmother’s outdoor funeral in September 2020 when I experienced nausea and a fainting spell. They had me sit down in the shade, thinking I had gotten too hot,” she said.
Before her medical issues surfaced, Jenna was active in a number of sports, in addition to her studies. She made the girls basketball team.
Jenna moved on with her life from last September’s spell until the same incident happened again while she was visiting a waterpark in Oklahoma during summer vacation and yet again during basketball practice at school.
Jessica then made an appointment with a doctor to have Jenna checked out.
The next morning, the Hamptons got a phone call from the clinic with the news that results from Jenna’s blood work showed evidence of leukemia. The clinic referred the Hamptons to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, which, in turn, sent them on to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Jenna was a patient at St. Jude’s from August 26 until November 17. Her days were filled with tests, treatments and monitoring how her body was responding,” Jessica said.
Hatley Attendance Center is working with her as a virtual student through additional challenges brought on by bouts with pancreatitis and colitis when she was not able to do her schoolwork.
“She has a lot of work to do to get caught up. All of her teachers have reached out to us to offer help,” Jessica said.
Jenna is thankful for friends who are also helping her.
“Bella and Maysah have hung in there with me. I’m kidnapping them,” she said.