Two haunted attractions in Monroe County will offer frights leading up to Halloween. While the Haunted Woods of Terror in Egypt makes its debut, Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail in Becker is returning for its second year.
Located at 50031 L&J Trail in Becker Bottom, Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail features several scenes such as a cemetery and a well, along with several characters such as a couple of twin girls and a man in the ground.
“We’ve grown a little this year,” said organizer Joe Chism. “We’ve got a chainsaw and a clown. We’ve got a ghost man. I’m the butcher. We’ve got a pretty good gig together.”
The trail will be open Oct. 29 and 30 from 7 p.m. until midnight.
“What we’re doing on the 30th, from 5 until 6:30, is meet the monsters. You bring your babies, and we’re going to pull off masks off, and they can come through and trick-or-treat,” Chism said.
Admission to meet the monsters is $5. Admission to the Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail is $10 for adults, and ages 6 and younger get in for free.
The Haunted Woods of Terror, located at 20061 Egypt Rd., will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight Oct. 27-31. There is an ATV night on Halloween for people to drive their side-by-sides and four-wheelers through the trail.
“It’s in the woods, and there will be a haunted maze and a haunted graveyard, and we built a couple of houses they can go through. We’ll also have vendors and Halloween movies playing and also a pumpkin carving contest, and that will be $50 to whoever has the best carved pumpkin,” said Rebecca Louinis, who is helping organize.
The pumpkin carving contest will be held nightly, and people should bring their own carved pumpkins to be judged.
Food vendors will serve items such as fried fish, hamburgers, hotdogs and Polish sausage. There will also be horror movies shown.
Horror movie characters on the trail will include Jason Voorhees, Freddie Krueger and Chuckie.
The charge for the Haunted Woods of Terror is $20 for adults and $15 for students.
The land used for the haunted trail is owned by a family member of Louinis’ fiancé, and they have organized music festivals there featuring artists such as Tank, Calvin Richardson and H-Town.