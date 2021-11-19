ABERDEEN – Boxes are available at locations throughout town for Healing Waters Christian Fellowship’s second annual Coats for Kids drive. People may donate new and used coats to benefit primarily students.
“Our goal is to help our families. I grew up in the Delta and after my father died, I was one of those kids who didn’t have coats in the winter. It really touches my heart because I remember the Salvation Army helping us that year, and it made a difference. It’s something you never forget, especially if it’s something people put time into,” said Rev. Brenda Harrison of Healing Waters.
A total of 34 coats were collected through last year’s Coats for Kids, which benefited Aberdeen students and a family in need.
The need for Aberdeen Elementary School students are three youth small, three youth medium, three youth large and three youth extra large coats. The need for Belle-Shivers Middle School is small to extra large, and the need for Aberdeen High School is medium and large.
The deadline to turn in coats is Jan. 1 in order for them to be available to students whenever they return for second semester.
Donation boxes are available at Cadence Bank, Ruth’s Warehouse, Buxton Music Central, City Hall and Healing Waters Christian Fellowship.
“Laura Anne Baty with Hometown Cleaners in Aberdeen will clean any coats for free that are used that someone’s kids have outgrown and they want to donate them. She will clean them and make sure they’re in good shape before they come back to us,” Harrison said.
People can either drop off used coats in need of cleaning in the donation boxes or directly to Hometown Cleaners if they say it’s for the Coats for Kids drive.
“All the community has really opened up for this, and our mayor is right on it with us. To me, it’s a community of unity,” Harrison said, adding church members have been supportive in the effort too.
She thanked Allmond’s Printing for its help in making donation boxes and flyers for the coat drive.
For more information, call (541) 891-6548 or (662) 436-5863.