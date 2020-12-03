ABERDEEN – Piano and guitar students through Lane Conner’s music classes will perform Christmas songs Dec. 4 for their annual recital. It takes place at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, located at 522 Hwy. 145 N, at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
Conner said his 12 students, who range from ages 6 to 15, will perform songs such as “The First Noel,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” and “Feliz Navidad.”
“The recital gives them a chance to get out and play in front of people,” he said.
The church is continuing its Coats for Kids drive, and a donation box will be set up for any attendees who wish to donate a coat.