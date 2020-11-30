ABERDEEN – Healing Waters Christian Fellowship is coordinating a coat drive through the holiday season to help provide for local children.
Coats for Kids locations are set up at City Hall, Renasant Bank, Cadence Bank, Buxton Music Central and at the church, which is located at 522 Highway 145 N.
“We’d like for them to be new but if they are used, Hometown Cleaners has graciously offered to clean any coats for us for free,” said church member Brenda Harrington during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.
Church pastor Brenda Harrison said the church started a savings account at Cadence Bank in the event there are certain-style coats needed for elementary school students in order to match school uniforms.
Harrison welcomed any help people would like to provide, adding she wants to make the coat drive an annual event.