ABERDEEN – Four homes adorned in different styles of Christmas décor will be open to the public Dec. 11 for the Holiday Home Tour, a joint-fundraiser benefiting two local nonprofits.
“The Christmas home tour has been a feature in Aberdeen for many years and for a while, it kind of fell apart. The South Monroe County Community Fund and the Elkin Theatre got together to bring it back to life. We hope people are generous with their time and come on out to enjoy it this year since we haven’t had it through the pandemic,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
While the Elkin Theatre regularly shows movies and hosts live performances, the South Monroe County Community Funds operates under the umbrella of the CREATE Foundation and provides yearly grants to several nonprofits, school groups and first responders.
Homes on this year’s tour will be Lauri Mundi, the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lamping, located at 309 S. Matubba St.; Watkins Hill, the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Walters, located at 205 S. Franklin St.; and both the home and lodge of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Thompson, located at 40820 Hwy 45 in Hamilton.
Seymour said in preparation of the home tour, the Lampings made several trips back to their native New Orleans to get decorations to give their Aberdeen home a Christmas feel.
“Em Walters will have lots of lights and beautiful decorations at their home, and the Thompsons’ lodge is very natural. Mrs. Thompson’s home is brand new, and she was very anxious to show it,” she said.
Sunday’s event will be held from 1 until 4 p.m., with a reception at the Elkin Theatre from 2 until 5 p.m.
Advanced tickets are $20 and available at the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, Aberdeen Flowers & Gift Shop and the Elkin Theatre. They’re also available from any board member of either nonprofit. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.