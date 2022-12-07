mcj-2022-12-07-news-holiday-home-tour

People tour Barry and Debbie Thompson's family lodge during a previous Holiday Home Tour. It will be one of four homes on tour during Sunday's Christmastime event.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Four homes adorned in different styles of Christmas décor will be open to the public Dec. 11 for the Holiday Home Tour, a joint-fundraiser benefiting two local nonprofits.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you