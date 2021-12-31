ABERDEEN – Christmas came a few days early Dec. 22 for dozens of children through Holliday’s Helping Hands second annual toy drive, which was held at the Royalty Event Center.
Ages infants to teenagers were able to choose one gift from an array of bicycles, hoverboards, tablets, remote control cars, stuffed animals, scooters, balls, ride-on toys and educational toys.
“Last year was my first time ever doing a toy drive, and I felt so much love and excitement. The kids were so excited, and that feeling made me want to do something bigger,” said Aberdeen native Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who started the Holliday’s Helping Hands foundation.
The 1994 Aberdeen High School graduate now lives in Los Angeles but is still focused on giving back to her hometown. She said living in California helped put the small town lifestyle into perspective.
“Hopefully, this legacy will not end with me. I want it to be something that makes people remember where they came from. It’s the fact that I remember where I come from and this is home and Mississippi is the Hospitality State and I believe in being a giver. If people would understood that when you give that you’re giving to yourself – it’s just a whole different feeling to be able to do it. I’m glad God chose me to give to His kingdom,” she said.
Holliday-Wiseman thanked Royalty Events Center owner Tony Greer for providing the space for the toy giveaway.