ABERDEEN – The Home Depot Foundation helped with three different local causes to contribute to the Christmas season – money for gifts for children through Men and Mothers of Vision (M.O.V.), blankets for long-term care facility residents through Aberdeen Main Street and a direct donation to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
“We got the food pantry a grant that was a little over $2,900. We’re packing Home Depot buckets with laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, hand sanitizing wipes, toilet paper and paper towels. We’re putting it all in buckets. They’re giving them out to their first 100 senior citizens,” said Latoya Fields of Aberdeen, who works at Home Depot’s Tupelo location.
The food pantry effort is part of a new program called Pack the Bucket.
“Due to the coronavirus, there are a lot of things we can’t do that we would be doing. This is a way we’re still getting out to the community,” she said.
She coordinated with Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett to provide $600 worth of blankets for nursing home residents.
The Home Depot Foundation also made a $500 donation through the South Monroe County Community Fund to ensure for gifts for children M.O.V. adopted for Christmas.