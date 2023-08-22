ABERDEEN – The Haynes Foundation recently held Homecoming in the Ville at Newberger Park. The celebration honored Pastor J.O. Barrentine and the Rev. J.A. Green. Both men are stalwarts of the Aberdeen community.
“Homecoming in the Ville is designed to bring the community together, all interest groups, all age levels, it doesn’t matter. All we want to try and do is get an opportunity for everybody to come together, fellowship with one another and break bread,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
The event was launched last year through Joe Lee Howard Day, and Haynes said his foundation plans to make it a yearly celebration. There were activities for the kids, free food and music by DJ Kool Rone, all provided by volunteers.
Barrentine and Green host a Sunday morning gospel show on Aberdeen’s radio station. Barrentine said for him it began nearly 60 years ago.
“I had a custodial job at the radio station and one day the manager came in and said, ‘You have a voice for radio,’” Barrentine said. “At first, he said we’ll do a 15-minute segment, then he said we’ll do an hour gospel show, and that grew into two hours.”
Green wasn’t available for the homecoming celebration, but Barrentine thanked everyone for the honor.
Haynes said the main goal of the annual event is to bring the community together. He said he is hopeful for new playground equipment for the park, and an exercise center is in the works for the area.
“We want to show some unity, this a place where we can come together. We don’t have to fight. No alcohol, just fun – a community coming together,” Haynes said.
