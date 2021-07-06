AMORY – Sixteen-year-old Emory Freed is preparing to spend a semester hiking and backpacking throughout the western United States with the Montana-based semester high school for girls, The Traveling School.
Part of the requirement for participation is that students must raise funds for a portion of their expenses.
Along with monthly yard sales, Emory has organized a shoe drive through the fundraising website, Funds 2 Orgs, which donates collected shoes to those in need. The shoe drive will continue through the end of July. Emory said the community’s response has been incredible.
“Everyone in the community has been so supportive. So many people have given money or donated items for a yard sale,” she said.
The Traveling School is an organization providing experience-based educational opportunities for high school-aged girls. It offers semesters abroad in Southern Africa, South America and, in response to travel precautions due to COVID-19, throughout North America.
During their semester, students are allowed to bring a camera, a Kindle and an MP3 player. No items with internet access are permitted, including cell phones.
Emory’s journey will begin in the backcountry surrounding Bozeman, Montana. From there, she and 12 other girls from across the U.S. will travel to Arizona, making several stops along the way. During these stops, the girls will have the opportunity to participate in a range of unique learning experiences from community service projects at the Navajo Range in Utah to hands-on science lessons at organic farms in Sedona, Arizona.
“I think the idea appealed to me because I like adventuring, and this seemed like an awesome adventure,” Emory said.
As far as any hesitations the young explorer might be feeling, she said other than overcoming her fear of insects, there’s only one thing causing her any feelings of anxiety.
“Being homesick. I’ve gone a month without my phone at camp before, but never this long,” she said.
Students are given the opportunity to call home once every two weeks during their 15-week-long semester.
To donate shoes or yard sale items to help with Emory’s expenses, contact her mother, Penny Leech Garth, at 640-1088.