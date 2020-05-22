mcj-2020-05-20-news-diversicare-cookout

Meagan Rooker and Michelle Carter of Encompass Health and Hospice Service in Tupelo provide a freshly grilled hamburger plate to Diversicare staff member Kathy Parks in celebration of National Nurses Week. The hospice provider used the special week to give back to staff at locations hard hit by the pandemic.

AMORY – Encompass Health and Hospice representatives spent part of the day May 11 giving back to the staff of Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center by providing to-go plates hot off the grill.

“We became friends with the director of nursing at Diversicare and learned that the facility was one in our service area that was particularly hard hit with the COVID pandemic. We wanted to celebrate National Nurses Week and provide lunch for the hard-working staff here,” said Corey Crippen, Encompass account executive. “We’re saluting our front line heroes.”

The weather provided a perfect spring day for an outside cookout for grilled hamburgers and sides for the staff to enjoy. Piggly Wiggly in Amory helped in the effort by donating the meat and drinks.

Encompass also provided lunch later in the week to the staff of the Meadows in Fulton, which is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

