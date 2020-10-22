Several churches and groups will continue a Halloween tradition during the next several days by offering trunk-or-treats, giving children opportunities to dress up and get bags full of treats. Through an inquiry through the Monroe Journal’s Facebook page, there was notice made of the following events.
Through a partnership, Junior Women’s League of Monroe County and First Baptist Church of Aberdeen will host the county’s first event Oct. 24 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the church’s parking lot, located at 310 W. Commerce St. It will be a drive-thru, and participants will bring candy to the vehicles. For more information, call 231-5079.
Later that evening, Aberdeen Church of Christ, located at 105 Church St., will host its Fall Festival featuring a pumpkin decorating contest at 6:30 p.m., a trunk-or-treat at 7 p.m. and a drive-in movie-style showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m. For the pumpkin decorating contest, they’ll be brought to the event to be judged.
Aberdeen Elementary School will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat in its horseshoe loop Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Participants must remain in their vehicles.
Amory ChiliFest: 2020 Edition will be Oct. 29 from 5 until 8 p.m. throughout Amory Main Street. It has included a trunk-or-treat in previous years but as a means to prevent large crowds, participating businesses will have treats for children as they go through the chili trail with adults.
Chili sampling tickets went on sale Oct. 19 through the Amory Main Street’s website – www.amorymainstreet.com – and Facebook page, which can be found by searching Amory Main Street, Inc. Tickets, which are $10 and included bottled water, can be picked up in advance or if there’s enough time, they can be mailed.
Pre-sales are a way to avoid lines.
Also with Amory ChiliFest: 2020 Edition, there will be a pumpkin painting contest. Decorative pumpkins may be turned in at the East Amory Community Center through Oct. 28, and there’s a $5 entry fee.
Pumpkins will be on display at the Vinegar Bend Blues Park the night of the event, and winners will be announced during ChiliFest. A full promo story about ChiliFest will be featured in the Oct. 28 edition of the Monroe Journal.
Also on Oct. 29, Hamilton will host its annual trunk-or-treat at 7 p.m. at the Hamilton Sports Association little league fields, located near the intersection of Center Hill and McDuffie Cemetery roads. Anyone is welcome to participate by doing a trunk, and they must be ready to go at 6:30 p.m. in the front parking lot. All other cars must park in the back lot.
Merchants alongside Amory Main Street will also host trick-or-treaters Oct. 30 during regular business hours.
On Oct. 31, Hatley Missionary Baptist Church, located at 60271 Hatley Rd., will host a trunk-or-treat from 4 until 6 p.m.
Nettleton Victory Church, located at 124 Elliot St., will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.
Brothers of Loyalty Motorcycle Club and Sisters of Loyalty will host Trunk-or-Treat at the Ghost Hole Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. It’s located at the 721 W. Vine St. in Aberdeen.
Becker Baptist Church, located at 52200 Hwy. 25, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. There won’t be any games this year. If it is raining, the event will be drive-thru for candy pickup.
Faith Chapel Church, located at 111 Buchanan Ave. in Nettleton, will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. It will include hay rides, games and candy.
Cason Baptist Church, 30018 Cason Rd., will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, located at 522 Hwy. 145 in Aberdeen, will host its Harvest Party Oct. 31 from 5 until 8 p.m. It will include games, candy, a bonfire, s’mores and homemade chili.
New Center Point Free Will Baptist Church, located at 60320 Sipsey Fork Rd. in Greenwood Springs, will host its drive-thru trick-or-treat Halloween night at 7. For more information, call 257-1111.
Trinity Baptist Church, located at 50007 Durrett Rd. in Athens, will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 4 until 6 p.m. People are asked to follow the enter and exit signs from Athens-Quincy Road. For more information, call 436-7180.
A two-day event will be held Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Bartahatchie Community Center, located at 40457 Wolfe Rd. From 5 until 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, there will be a family drive-thru with food and games. On Nov. 1 at 4 p.m., there will be an outdoor service for the while community featuring praise, prayer, worship, the Word, food and fellowship.