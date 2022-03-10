Itawamba Community College alumnus and recent Mississippi State University graduate Bryce Camp of Amory hangs his work, which will be displayed in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center complex at the Fulton Campus through March 22.
The Itawamba Community College Fine Arts Department is sponsoring an exhibition of photographs by Amory resident Bryce Camp, who is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University and an ICC alumnus.
He discovered his passion for art after having taken a class in art appreciation at ICC, and it was while transferring to Mississippi State that he declared himself an art major specializing in photography.
“My current series of photographs of roadside memorials show the beauty that can arise amidst the tragedy of death and loss. Accidents happen every day, but people can transform that grief into something beautiful and constructive. The memorials pictured in my series are all from the North Mississippi area. They were spread out across our corner of the state, but they all represent the same thing. These memorials are not simply crosses or balloons on the side of the road; they represent a lifetime to someone, the route they may have traveled to work or home, the laughter and the tears, and to some, an ease of pain,” Camp said.
His exhibit titled ‘In Memory Of’ can be viewed in the hallway of the Visual Arts and Music building of the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center complex. The show will extend through March 22. Camp plans to give a talk on his work to ICC art students on March 22 at 9:30 a.m.
Building hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.