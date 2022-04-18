Itawamba Community College’s Fashion Tribe will present a spring show during Celebration of the Arts Week on April 20 at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.

The theme of the show is Designs of the Times, a look at fashion through the decades from 1920-2020.

ICC’s Fashion Tribe restarted in the fall 2021 after almost a decade to partner with college and community entities to provide fashion-based activities and services.

Those who will participate include Isaac Watson of Aberdeen; Katelynn Gaudet of Hamilton; and Anna Maldonado and Chloe Evans, both of Nettleton;

Admission is free.

