Itawamba Community College’s Fashion Tribe will present a spring show during Celebration of the Arts Week on April 20 at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
The theme of the show is Designs of the Times, a look at fashion through the decades from 1920-2020.
ICC’s Fashion Tribe restarted in the fall 2021 after almost a decade to partner with college and community entities to provide fashion-based activities and services.
Those who will participate include Isaac Watson of Aberdeen; Katelynn Gaudet of Hamilton; and Anna Maldonado and Chloe Evans, both of Nettleton;
Admission is free.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 7:44 am
