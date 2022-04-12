Itawamba Community College students will perform upcoming free shows for the public April 13 and 21.
CenterStage, a contemporary music group, scheduled its spring show, “Criminals, Villians & Renegades,” April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Band Hall on the Fulton campus. The event is part of a week-long celebration of the arts at ICC.
CenterStage’s vocalists, band and crew members include Madeline Martin of Amory; Lera Winders of Amory; and Lindsey Vineyard of Smithville.
Directors are Kyle Davis of Fulton and Christy Colburn of Amory. Mandy Eaton of Booneville is the adjunct choreographer.
Itawamba Community College’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present a spring concert at 6:30 p.m. April 21 in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton campus.
The event is part of a week-long celebration of the arts at ICC.
Local symphonic band members include Sarah Gonzalez-Oribe, Eryn Dancy, Kaya Baker, McKenze Gates, Lera Winders, Eric Bryan and A.K. McNairy, all of Aberdeen; Alexis Bourland, Ally Sullivan, Jayvion Melton, Gabrianna Hill, Brooke Roberts, Collin Magill and Amiya Robinson, all of Amory; Taya Baggett and Shemar Jones, both of Hamilton; Marley Edwards of Hatley; Jacquiline Lowe-Curtis and Sam Rowell, both of Nettleton; Savannah Beck, Brandon Harris and Robert Adams, all of Smithville; and Jade Bell, Ashton McIntosh and Madison McIntosh, all of Wren.
Wind Ensemble members include Sarah Webb and Madeline Martin, both of Amory, and Sara Knowles and Mallory Dabbs, both of Nettleton.
Directors are Christy Colburn and Eric Simmons, Symphonic Band, and Ryan Todd and Brenon Eaton, Wind Ensemble.