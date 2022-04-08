Itawamba Community College’s Small Ensembles will perform in concert at 7 p.m. on April 12 in the band hall on the Fulton campus.

The groups include Mixed Woodwind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet, Brass Ensemble and Steel Band.

Members of the Brass Ensemble include Madeline Martin of Amory and Taya Baggett of Hamilton.

Steel Band members include Lanna Grace Dozier of Nettleton.

Directors are Brenon Eaton, Steel Band and Percussion Ensemble; Christy Colburn, Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet and Mixed Woodwind Ensemble; and Eric Simmons, Brass Ensemble.

