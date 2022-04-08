A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Itawamba Community College’s Small Ensembles will perform in concert at 7 p.m. on April 12 in the band hall on the Fulton campus.
The groups include Mixed Woodwind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet, Brass Ensemble and Steel Band.
Members of the Brass Ensemble include Madeline Martin of Amory and Taya Baggett of Hamilton.
Steel Band members include Lanna Grace Dozier of Nettleton.
Directors are Brenon Eaton, Steel Band and Percussion Ensemble; Christy Colburn, Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet and Mixed Woodwind Ensemble; and Eric Simmons, Brass Ensemble.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 7:44 am
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.