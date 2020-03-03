Itawamba Community College will present “Over the River and Through the Woods,” with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m., March 26-28, in the banquet rooms of the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton Campus.
The Joe DiPietro hilarious comedy is about a lively Italian family, which focuses on Nick and his decision to move away from his grandparents or stay in New York. To sweeten the deal to stay, the relatives have a plan…invite a pretty girl to dinner.
The cast includes Dayton Shegog of Southaven (Nick Cristano), Mason Fisher of Mantachie (Frank Gianelli), Kailey Cox of Amory (Aida Gianelli), Colton Sumner of Smithville (Nunzio Cristano), Morgan Bailey of Belden (Emma Cristano) and Emily Shaffer of Saltillo (Caitlin O’Hare).
Members of the crew are Mattie Knox of Amory, stage manager; Maggie Garrett of Pontotoc, publicity manager; and Lindsey Roberts of Guntown, prop mistress and sound technician. Director is Dr. Laurie McBride of Fulton.
Tickets, which are $20 and include dinner, may be purchased at www.iccms.edu/theatre.
The menu includes parmesan chicken, roast beef, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, tossed salad, red velvet cake and cheesecake with strawberry glaze.
For more information, call 862-8307.