Itawamba Community College’s CenterStage, contemporary music group, has scheduled an April 25 concert at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
“Oh the Places I’ll Go,” which will begin at 7 p.m., will feature selections that are associated with the theme.
The cast includes Lera Winders of Amory; Hilary Little of Collierville, Tennessee; Brady Peacock of French Camp; Lauren Johnson and Zayda Patterson, both of Fulton; Bailee Caples of Mantachie; Lindy Monts of Mooreville; Noah Wade of Philadelphia; Joshua Coker of Pontotoc; Maggie Smith of Tremont; and Rodney Simpson of Tupelo.
Members of the band are Lia Daracott of Fulton; Jared Brownlee and Tucker Hicks, both of Mooreville; Jesse Pettigrew of Philadelphia; Bryan Valentin-Colon, Eliseo Fernandez, Max Wright, Michael Franklin and Juan Ramirez, all of Pontotoc; and Aubrey Meredith of Tupelo.
The crew includes Caroline Nester and Drew Edgeworth, both of Amory; Kiara Gaunt of Brandon; Jordan Laney of Fulton; Makenzie Shotts of Hamilton, Alabama; Joseph Cassler of Marietta; Kaylan Strong and Makenna Cooper, both of Oxford; Bryce Weaver of Tupelo; and Kenna Stockman and Emma Welch, both of Vernon, Alabama.
Directors are Kyle Davis of Fulton and Christy Colburn of Amory.
The event is free and open to the public.
