Itawamba Community College’s CenterStage will present its spring show at 6:30 p.m., April 20 in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
CenterStage will “Light Up the Night” with a wide variety of songs and illuminating numbers from current songs on the radio to classic hits. ICC’s show choir features vocalists, instrumentalists and technical crew.
Members include Kindal Gammill of Ackerman; Braxton McKinney of Caledonia, Meg Basden, Preston Cox, both of Fulton, Eli Head of Haleyville, Ala., Kaylee Heitger of Mooreville; Mary Beth Oliver of Nettleton, Anna Sauerwein, Timothy Locastro, both of Pontotoc, Michael Smith of Splunge; Anna Grace Funderburk, Ella Kate Nichols, both of Thaxton; Maggie Hardin of Union and Jet Adams of Vance.
Directors are Kyle Davis of Fulton and Christy Colburn of Amory.
Admission is free. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at www.iccms.edu/etickets.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are required.
For more information, call 862-8306 or email kddavis@iccms.edu or 862-8302 or cacolburn@iccms.edu.