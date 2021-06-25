NETTLETON – Custom car enthusiasts will have opportunities to see a variety of vehicles through the first ever BAM Bash June 26 at BAM! Market, located at 7160 Hwy. 45.
“This is our first annual event, and we hope to do it each year,” said BAM! Market Manager Kitty Black. “One of the owners has a passion for older cars and custom cars.”
BAM Bash is open for motorcycles; souped up cars and trucks; custom cars; lowriders; and lifted and squatted vehicles that aren’t every day driving vehicles.
There is no entry fee, and vehicles will not be judged for trophies or prizes. The event begins at 9 a.m., with a shrimp boil at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit BAM! Market or call 963-2206.