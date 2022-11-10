AMORY – Duck calling contests, conservation lessons and even a former Top Gun instructor are among highlights of the inaugural Tenn-Tom Outdoor Expo Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind Country Boys, located near Front Street N and 4th Avenue N.
“When Tupelo got out of hosting the Sportsman’s Bonanza, me and Zack Wilbanks thought it would be a good time to bring this event to Amory and make it a yearly event. We’re hoping next year we can move it to an indoor place. We strongly want to do this every year,” said co-organizer Jonathan Clouse. “This will give your outdoorsmen and everyone like that something else to look forward to every year.”
Guest speakers include Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ghannon Burton, who flew five combat tours with an F-18 Super Hornet and graduated at the top of his class at Top Gun flight school and went on to be an instructor before being working at the Pentagon.
Derrin Herring, who is with Congressman Trent Kelly's office and was the lead investigator with the District Attorney's office, will speak about conservation.
The inaugural Old River Duck Calling Classic will include two-man, individual adult and high school divisions. If enough youth are interested, there could potentially be a fourth division.
There will be a $500 scholarship for the winner of the high school division, which is for grades nine through 12, and there will be first-place prizes in each division.
Dr. Tommy Fugett of Amory Chiropractic and Mississippi for America FIrst donated to provide for the scholarship.
The entry fee for teams is $40, while it’s $20 for students and individuals.
“It’s a true open, as in no particular calling style will affect your score at all. We’re intending on getting a wider range of contestants,” Clouse said. “If you’ve got any type of stage fright, don’t let that keep you from coming out.”
He hopes for the Old River Duck Calling Classic to eventually become a regional competition that’s a qualifier for the World Championship Duck Calling Contest.
During the expo, representatives from Delta Waterfowl, Mississippi Duck Calls, Avid Boats and other sportsmen organizations will be available.
“It’s going to be two weeks away from the opening day of duck season and will help get people in the mood. If anyone has any questions we can answer, we’ll be more than willing to answer anything they’ve got,” Clouse said.
Additionally, vendors will be set up to offer sweets, hats, leather work, shirts and other items. Additional vendors are welcome to participate, and there’s no fee. They are asked to arrive between 9 and 10 a.m.
There will also be inflatable jumpers and other kids’ activities.
“Me and Jed Davis of Jed Davis Construction cut wood, and we’ll be ready to go. We’ll have a kids’ corner to build wood duck houses, which will all be donated back to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and some will be donated to Wildlife Mississippi,” Clouse said. “We’re going to be filling kids’ heads full of knowledge about wood ducks, how they nest and hatch eggs and how all this will come back to help them just by building these boxes.”
For more information, contact the First Annual Tenn-Tom Outdoor Expo on Facebook.
