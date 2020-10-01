AMORY – The Vinegar Bend Pocket Park has new places for people to sit, thanks in part to help through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. It was a cost-saver for inmates to build picnic tables versus ordering from a vendor.
“I learned that the city had purchased picnic tables for Frisco Park in years past, but $750 a table was too much for me,” said local business owner Carla Glasgow, who has an ongoing project developing the pocket park.
Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict came to Glasgow’s rescue with the suggestion to check out a source that she hadn’t thought about – the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“I got tables made at the Mississippi State Penitentiary for $475 each. I found out anyone can order from them,” Glasgow said.
Helpers from the Monroe County Work Center unloaded the truck from Parchman when it recently arrived. The order included smartly-styled trash receptacles, benches and a couple of barbecue grills ordered by Jack Campbell.
The tables will be fitted with blue umbrellas to compliment the theme of the space – Mississippi Blues.