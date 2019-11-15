Following time spent as a Carmelite Order monk and through different capacities throughout Mississippi with the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, Father Joseph Le is rooting a new home in Monroe County. He was first assigned to Monroe County in July and was officially installed by Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz recently at a service at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aberdeen.
He said he serves as pastor at St. Francis of Assisi and as sacramental minister at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Amory.
“When I was in college at the University of Oklahoma, I was thinking about the prayer life and thought with the solitude of prayer life, I could contribute a lot to society,” Le said.
The Saigon, Vietnam native served as a monk for 16 years mostly in San Antonio. He also spent time in Little Rock and New Orleans before relocating to Alaska after leaving the Carmelite Order in 2012.
After joining the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, he served roles at churches in Greenville, Pearl and Tupelo before going to be full-time chaplain at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. After a year and a half, he returned to Tupelo, where he has served with former St. Francis of Assisi priest, Father Tim Murphy.
“Father Tim spoke highly of this place. He lived here for a while and he spoke about each individual. He’s good at recruiting volunteers and told me about this person being a good cook and this person being a hard worker. I hope I can follow in his footsteps physically and spiritually,” Le said.
The size of Aberdeen and Amory is small in contrast to previous towns he has lived.
“Going to a small town, I love it. In a small town, you get to learn the people well, and it’s peaceful,” Le said. “I feel like the longer I stay here, the more I interact with the people in Aberdeen. I’ve been helping at the food pantry and I’ve been trying to make myself more visible in the community.”
Through ministry, he has done several nursing home and hospital visits while helping not just with parishes in Aberdeen and Amory but in West Point, Starkville and Tupelo as well.
“This is a huge area, so you’re basically running from one side of town to the other. For me, visiting people is one of the biggest ministries,” Le said.