AMORY – Junior Auxiliary of Amory is again pumping up school spirit while providing school supplies during its annual Back to School Bash downtown July 30.
“We’re excited to continue this project. We have a great turnout every year as we provide for our children in need,” said Junior Auxiliary Vice President Brittney Barber.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade down Main Street, followed by a pep rally at Frisco Park. All schools in Monroe County have been invited to participate.
“We will have some game booths with prizes and drinks, along with face painting, inflatables and music by a DJ at no charge to children and students,” Barber said. “We’re encouraging families to be together. We want parents to participate with their children in the games.”
River Place and Diversicare nursing centers have again donated bicycles to be given away.
Project leader Olivia Blasingame said cards will be distributed for parents to fill out and give to JA members to get supplies and a prize.
“When they turn in the cards, they will also be entered in for the drawing for a free bicycle,” she said.
JA’s mission is for no child or teacher to have to worry about having enough supplies for a successful school year.
