ABERDEEN – Friends of Evans Memorial Library will host the monthly Booklunch Nov. 20 at noon at the library. The guest author will be Susan Cushman, who will discuss her most recent book, “Friend of the Library.”
Cushman, a native Mississippian, has previously authored four other books. She created a fictional version of her personal experiences of making a book tour of 10 small libraries in Mississippi.
Could it be that Evans Memorial Library was on the tour? Perhaps that answer will be found in her presentation.
She is a Jackson native who now resides in Memphis.
Her character portrays a budding artist with an abusive husband and a child with a rare form of cancer. During her tour of libraries, the character develops an appreciation for the history of Mississippi.
The public is invited to meet and greet Cushman during lunch and then hear her presentation. A complete lunch will be available for $7, thanks to the Woman’s Club of Aberdeen.
For further information, contact the library at 369-4601.