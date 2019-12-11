ABERDEEN – Acting as a one-stop shop for Christmas fun, Dec. 12’s Jingle & Mingle downtown from 5 until 7 p.m. will help boost holiday spirits through singings, Santa Claus, a gingerbread house competition and more shopping opportunities.
The event will be capped off with a free showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. at the Elkin Theatre.
“It’s a fun-filled Christmas night in Aberdeen. There will be shopping, as the merchants will have extended hours until 7 p.m. There will be music at the blues mural pocket park by the Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church daycare students, Harmony G.R.I.T.S. and others,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
Additionally, Dr. Dwight McComb will sign copies of his book, “The Truth That Lies Between,” at Twisted Twig. Other Main Street merchants will offer sales and door prizes.
Meridian Street will be blocked off from Commerce Street to College Place for activities in front of the blues mural.
“Santa will be there at the pocket park, and snow is predicted there too,” Robbins said.
Members of the First United Methodist Church youth group will offer free hot chocolate.
Inside the Elkin Theatre, there will be a free gingerbread house building contest, and Farm Bureau is partnering with Robbins for the event.
“We’ll use gingerbread house kits that will be pre-assembled, but the decorating is up to you,” she said.
People interested in participated may call the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau at 369-9440 to register or sign up through the Gingerbread House Decorating Contest event on Facebook.
“Sign-in is at 6, and the contest is from 6:15 to 6:45, so participants have 30 minutes to complete their masterpieces. It’s gumdrops down at 6:45,” Robbins said. “The winner will be announced onstage prior to the start of the movie. The winner will be selected for originality and creativity.”
There will be only one winner, and a prize will be awarded.
Participants 10 and younger must be supervised by an adult. There is no entry fee, and candy decorations will be provided. Participants can take their gingerbread houses home with them.
All of Mingle & Jingle’s events lead up to an Elkin Classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“The board [of directors] was excited about showing ‘Christmas Vacation,’” said Elkin board president Bob Seymour.
Robbins encourages people to not just watch the movie but to interact as well.
“Come dressed as your favorite character, whether it be Cousin Eddie or any of the other colorful characters. And you’re welcome to quote along to your favorite parts,” she said.
Admission to the movie is free, and concessions are $1 a piece.