ABERDEEN – A community day at Newberger Park June 4 will feature free food, games and music while honoring a well-known citizen. Joe Lee Howard Day will be from 4 until 7 p.m., and its organizer, Edward Haynes, hopes it will be an opportunity for all citizens to celebrate as a city.
“I think it’s important that our citizens fellowship with each other. With the pandemic over the last two and a half years, we’ve gotten away from social events. I think this is an opportunity to fellowship with each other. Do away with the lines of black and white, educated and uneducated and the rich or the poor. This is an opportunity for all of us to come together and bring Aberdeen, itself, together as one. The melting pot is what we really want to bring together,” he said.
Haynes wanted to honor Howard for reasons including being a support system for people during their times of loss.
“When it comes to funerals and repasts, he’s that one guy you know is going to show up and honor the memories of that person who passed away. He knows everybody and collects obituaries as well. He’s a walking history book. If a stranger was to come through our town and ask him for directions, Joe Lee can give them everything they want to know – the best place to eat at versus somewhere to sleep,” Haynes said. “I love Joe Lee because Joe Lee loves Aberdeen. He’s an example of what we should be striving for. We can’t take people for granted. He’s an example of love.”
Events for the day include kickball, volleyball, a cake walk and relay races at Newberger Park. Reliant Health will provide health screenings, and DJ Kool Rome will provide entertainment.
Food options include spaghetti, smoked sausage and hotdogs, and Haynes said there will be photo opportunities with Howard.
The park, located near the intersection of Vine and Long streets near Belle-Shivers Middle School, also has a basketball court and playground equipment.
Hayes hopes the event will lead to an annual day in the park event.