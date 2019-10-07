ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen High School JROTC will host a fundraiser Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the school’s football field that will mix a battle of the sexes flag football game and a tribute to breast cancer survivors.
Female educators from Aberdeen High School and Belle-Shivers Middle School will face off against male educators from the two schools for the game.
“We’ll be recognizing 15 to 20 breast cancer survivors. Some are retired from the school, and at least one is a current educator,” said instructor TSgt. Rodney Williams. “We’re encouraging more breast cancer survivors to come, and there will be a special section for them to sit.”
The event is 100 percent organized and led by JROTC cadets. Admission is $3 for students and $4 for adults.