The Junior Auxiliary of Amory presented Mayor Corey Glenn and parks and recreation director Rory Thornton with a $3,000 check for improvements to Celebration Station. From left, Thornton; JA members Alison Harris and Brittney Barber; and Glenn.
AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory recently donated $3,000 to the city for planned improvements to Celebration Station – a longstanding play area next to city parks and recreation department fields.
“As JA was part of the pioneers in helping create Celebration Station and keeping it going, they were involved throughout the years in helping us maintain a lot of it. The $3,000 donation further exemplifies their interest levels in keeping that park and playground area maintained. The city certainly appreciates their assistance, and that money will go a long way in getting it back to where it needs to be,” Glenn said.
He added local Boy Scout Cooper Thomas will volunteer to do work at Celebration Station.
The city has ordered swings, including a handicap swing, and there are plans to replace broken material and improve surfaces.
There’s no timeline yet on when the upgrades will be completed.
