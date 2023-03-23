mcj-2023-03-22-news-ja-celebration-station

The Junior Auxiliary of Amory presented Mayor Corey Glenn and parks and recreation director Rory Thornton with a $3,000 check for improvements to Celebration Station. From left, Thornton; JA members Alison Harris and Brittney Barber; and Glenn.

 COURTESY

AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory recently donated $3,000 to the city for planned improvements to Celebration Station – a longstanding play area next to city parks and recreation department fields.

