AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory is hosting its annual Back to School Bash July 29 before the upcoming school year begins.
The two-hour event, which is from 10 a.m. until noon at Frisco Park, will help people form family connections, with the addition of free school supplies and resources.
“One of the ways we want to push that deeper family connection is to give the free school supplies. We got these little bingo cards that everybody will receive and then they’ll go play the games and once they get a sticker or a stamp for doing the game with their family, they’ll bring it back up and get a free school supply and a ticket for a free snocone from Tootie B’s,” said Olivia Blassingame, Junior Auxiliary vice president provisional trainer and chair for the Back to School Bash.
Providing school supplies is an important aspect of Saturday’s event.
“Resources are hard to come by and school supplies add up, especially if you have multiple children. You know, we’re a child welfare organization and we want to help families and provide things that can make life a little bit easier,” Blassingame said.
With this year’s Back to School Bash, the community can also expect a parade downtown, with fun games, a face painting booth, drawings for fun door prizes and inflatables for the community to enjoy.
It will not only have a dunking booth but also offer free snocones from Tootie B’s for the first time this year.
Blassingame encourages for the community to take advantage of this event and take part in the Junior Auxiliary’s upcoming fall event, Santa’s Helpers, in which families and children are offered support during Christmastime.
“Definitely come out and enjoy the school bash. There’s a whole lot going on that day to really take advantage of and have so much fun in so many different ways,” Blassingame said.
For more information, message Junior Auxiliary’s Facebook page or to its Instagram account, @jaofamory.
