mcj-2022-08-03-news-school-bash.jpg

Cheerleaders, dance lines, marching bands and sports teams from throughout Monroe County ride in last year's parade during the Junior Auxiliary of Amory's Back to School Bash.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory is hosting its annual Back to School Bash July 29 before the upcoming school year begins.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you