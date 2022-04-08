ABERDEEN – The Junior Women’s League of Monroe County will continue an Easter tradition April 9 through its annual egg hunt. This year’s event will be at the Aberdeen Sportsplex, located at 10135 Sharpley Bottom Rd., from 2 until 4 p.m.
M.O.V. is partnering for the event.
Even in COVID-19 years, the Junior Women’s League hosted Easter giveaways through drive-thru settings, but this year marks a return to a traditional egg hunt.
“We like seeing the kids happy and like giving back to our community and do all we can. The Easter egg hunt is one of the main things we do to get the most people out,” said Junior Women’s League President Robin Adams. “We’re just happy to be able to have an actual Easter egg hunt after the last two years.”
There will be between 7,000 to 8,000 Easter eggs hidden throughout three different fields. The age categories will be 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. There will also be facepainting, and a photographer will take photos of children with the Easter Bunny.
There will be a few prize eggs available to find, but most of them will have candy and small toys inside of them. Adams noted Walmart donated prizes for the event.
In addition to the upcoming Easter egg hunt, the Junior Women’s League is sponsoring its annual scholarships. Seniors at Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville may apply at https://form.jotform.com/220823732109046.
The deadline to apply is April 15 at 3 p.m. The scholarship program began four years ago and expanded through the years.