mcj-2020-06-10-news-jwl-flamingos-library-boxes

The Junior Women's League of Monroe County began its lending library program in 2020 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building. It recently moved one of the lending libraries to the Hamilton Community Center. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

HAMILTON – In 2020, an outreach project through the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County enabled for a one-stop location for people to take and leave children’s books in Aberdeen. Last week, one of the organization’s two lending libraries was moved to Hamilton Community Center.

