The Junior Women's League of Monroe County began its lending library program in 2020 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building. It recently moved one of the lending libraries to the Hamilton Community Center.
HAMILTON – In 2020, an outreach project through the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County enabled for a one-stop location for people to take and leave children’s books in Aberdeen. Last week, one of the organization’s two lending libraries was moved to Hamilton Community Center.
“JWL wanted to be able to get books into the hands of more children throughout Monroe County. Reading helps to build a broader vocabulary by exposing children to words they might not have seen before. When children have a larger vocabulary, they tend to be more successful in school. By providing a free lending library, children have access to books at all times. We felt this could give more children access to books that are unable to get to the public library during open hours, as well as give them access to books on the weekend when they are unable to use the school library,” said JWL President Jessica Smith.
The lending library boxes were painted by Callie and Gloria Beasley, and one still remains at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
In addition to taking books, people are invited to donate them inside the lending library boxes in Aberdeen and Hamilton.
“We encourage the community to donate books to keep a variety of titles in the library for others to use. The age ranges we recommend are beginning reader books through 12 years old. We are looking at expanding this program with an adult lending library in the near future,” Smith said.
For more about the JWL, search Junior Women’s League of Monroe County on Facebook.
