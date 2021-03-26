ABERDEEN – The Junior Women’s League of Monroe County will offer Easter fun March 27 through its drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt event at First Baptist Church’s parking lot.
The free event, being held from 2 until 4 p.m., will feature thousands of Easter eggs filled with candy and surprises inside, and the Easter bunny will visit with each car.
“It will be fashioned like a trunk-or-treat, and members will have their cars decorated for Easter,” said Tina Robbins, JWL public relations chair.
People will enter the church parking lot from James Street and exit onto Commerce Street.
M.O.V. and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering with JWL for the event.