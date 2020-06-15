ABERDEEN – Members of the Junior Women’s League kicked off their annual flamingo-laced summertime tradition last week and recently started a new tradition by offering a lending library.
From now until the end of July, front yards in parts of the city and county will be adorned by a flock of pink flamingos in attempts to raise donations to fund the club’s community outreach projects.
“People know us by the flamingos,” said JWL Public Relations Chair Julia Moore. “When we flock people, we also put a sign in your yard. We’ll move them from your yard onto another yard. We’re mainly doing this in Aberdeen and Hamilton but would love to venture out to other areas of the county.”
Donations are requested for the flock to be removed.
A teaser video about the flamingos debuted on Facebook last week to hype up this year’s flocking season. It was made by Wren videographer J.T. Winders of Wren.
Previous community efforts have included helping with Aberdeen’s Back to School Bash and the JWL’s Easter egg hunt. This year, the club provided scholarships for seniors at Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high schools.
A new community outreach is the lending library, which is located at the entry area of the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Building, located at the corner of Commerce and Matubba streets.
“It’s easy access for kids, and they don’t have to have a library card,” Moore said. “If you want to leave a book or take a book, it’s fine. It’s there to make books available for the children of Aberdeen.”
The lending library’s two boxes were painted by Callie and Gloria Beasley. Moore complimented the Dr. Seuss- and Harry Potter-inspired artwork and thanked the City of Aberdeen for allowing the space.
People may donate children’s books for age ranges as old as 13 through the lending library.
For more about the JWL, search Junior Women’s League of Monroe County on Facebook.