ABERDEEN – From now until Nov. 6, people have the opportunity to nominate citizens doing good deeds in Aberdeen for the Junior Women’s League’s second-ever citizens of the year awards.
“The nominees will be ambassadors of goodwill in Aberdeen. So many people doing acts of kindness in the community are unsung heroes. They don’t do it to be noticed or for the glory. It’s simply out of the kindness of their hearts,” said JWL Public Relations Chair Tina Robbins.
People may nominate a male and female Aberdeen citizen for the awards. Winners will be announced Nov. 13, which is World Kindness Day. Applications are available on the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County Facebook page, which can be dropped off at City Hall until the Nov. 6 deadline.
The citizens of the year will serve as grand marshals in Aberdeen’s Christmas through Monroe festivities Dec. 10 and the 2021 Aberdeen Mardi Gras parade.