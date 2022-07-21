SMITHVILLE – Lane Sims is your typical 13-year-old boy. Horse riding, being outside and playing video games is what makes up this young man’s interests.
On a downside, though, he experienced debilitating headaches for some time, odd behaviors and sleeping for as many as 15 hours a day. His mother, Molly Sims, spent as many waking hours as possible to find answers but always hit a dead end.
Lane’s journey to medical treatment began in 2020 at age 11.
“I ended up speaking with a friend that is an employee of Le Bonheur [Children’s Hospital in Memphis], and she said ‘Okay, this is who you need to see. He’s a world renowned surgeon, leading in his field,’” Molly said.
Her first thought was, “If he’s this great, we will have to wait forever for an appointment.”
However, she was wrong. With her friend’s help, she secured an appointment for Lane within the week with Dr. Frederick Boop of the Semmes Murphy Brain and Spine Clinic in Germantown, Tennessee.
Lane’s first appointment was on Jan. 4, 2021.
Dr. Boop could tell then Molly was almost out of hope but told her Lane would soon be admitted to Le Bonheur for testing. He gave her his personal contact information with explicit instructions to contact him if needed, no matter what.
The Sims family made the two-hour trip back home and waited for the phone call for testing. Little did Molly know, it wouldn’t quite work out that way.
The next afternoon, she was in the kitchen, and Lane walked through slower than usual. She watched his actions, which caused great concern, and his words, “I can’t see,” caused her to spring into action.
Molly quickly drove him to Le Bonheur, and he was admitted to the emergency room. She described seeing Le Bonheur’s signature huge red heart towards the top of the hospital as a “beacon of hope.”
At the conclusion of rigorous testing, Dr. Boop came in to confirm there was a spot on Lane’s brain but that they wouldn’t know what they would be dealing with until scheduling a surgery, which took place a month later.
“After they wheeled our boy away, the longest five hours began. At the conclusion of the surgery, we were pulled into a consultation room, where Dr. Boop met us. He told us they were successful in removing the spot, ‘which indeed is a brain tumor and is on its way to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as we speak.’ My world went dark again,” Molly said in recapping the conversation.
Lane woke up post-surgery and spoke, asking for a drink. A few days later, he was released and walked out of the hospital, refusing his wheelchair. Even his doctors were amazed.
Two weeks later, during Lane’s post-op appointment, Dr. Boop confirmed Lane had a Grade II astrocytoma brain tumor but was not considered a cancer patient. Regardless, he said they would team up with St. Jude.
“They don't treat you as a number at Le Bonheur; they treat you like family. People ask me what drives you to give so much to this place, and the answer is simple. They gave us the greatest gift we could ever receive – they gave us our son back, and that’s something we can never repay,” Molly said.
Le Bonheur is a 501 (c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information about the hospital and how to donate, check out www.lebonheur.org.
“Le Bonheur is a good place for kids just like me who have medical problems. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be alive today,” Lane said.