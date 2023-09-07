AMORY – The Amory Regional Museum will host its first Lego exhibit Sept. 19 through Thanksgiving, and people 16 and younger are invited to submit their displays beginning Sept. 8.
They can be picked up the last week of November.
Museum director Wayne Knox said a group of homeschoolers visits periodically to spend a day exhibiting their creativity with Legos.
“They were coming about once a month, but the schedule has been affected by the tornado. That’s what gave birth to the idea of an exhibit,” he said.
Knox considers this outreach to be part of the mission of the museum.
“Because we’re an educational institution, we want to work with the other educators, such as schools and the municipal library, as well as the students themselves,” he said.
Knox said local talent exhibited at the museum gets a much better turnout as opposed to exhibits that come from outside of the community.
“We’ve hosted traveling exhibits from the Smithsonian, as well as other large national museums. While those are great, they don’t bring nearly the same level of community engagement, which is reflected in the attendance,” he said.
Knox expects the Lego exhibit to be as popular as school art exhibits, such as holiday gingerbread houses during the Christmas season.
“We’ve already received positive feedback about this,” he said.
He hopes to have more interactive exhibits in the future.
The museum is open to guests Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at (662) 256-2761.
