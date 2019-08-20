AMORY – Life Springs Ministries has served as a resource for crisis pregnancy cases for 22 years and relies largely on community churches for support. A few ministry volunteers recently approached director Dana Copeland with a couple of ideas about a community event.
“Adam and Rachel Stacy suggested doing a downtown food festival, while Patrick Powell and John Castle asked me about doing a car show. We decided to pair up the events,” she said.
The result of the brainstorming session was a Saturday evening event modeled after Amory Main Street’s annual Chili Fest. The burger fest and cruise-in is planned for Sept. 7 on the First Avenue block between Main and Front Streets from 6 p.m. until.
Burger cooking competitors will set up booths on the closed street, while the car show exhibitors will park their rides in the nearby municipal lot.
A $10 wristband will grant visitors a pass to sample burgers and view the cars. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Burger after they have tried all the samples.
Music will be provided by local talent.
Entry fees for contestants are $25 per team of burger chefs and $20 per vehicle registration for the car show. A wristband for the food fair will be included with the car show registration.
Popular cornhole games will also be set up for the enjoyment and competition of guests. A commemorative T-shirt is also in the works for all team members to wear.
A team registration night is set for Aug. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Coffee Pot. For cruise-in details, call Patrick Powell at 315-1034 and for food vendor questions, call Copeland at 305-5554.