ABERDEEN – A yearly December tradition – the Aberdeen Chapter of Ducks Unlimited’s banquet – hit a snag last year after the county’s inclusion in Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order limiting indoor activities to 10 participants. Upon Reeves’ recent decision to lift restrictions, the family-friendly event is on track for March 26 at American Legion Post 26.
“We had to postpone the banquet due to the pandemic. With restrictions opening up a little more, we’re just happy to be able to have it. We will still social distance,” said Ducks Unlimited member Ed Mattox. “We’re excited to offer this to the public so folks can get out and enjoy a good meal and to raise some money for Ducks Unlimited for future generations. We’ve been cooped up for so long.”
Chapter chairman Don Easter said masks will be available onsite.
Doors for the banquet open at 6 p.m., with a seafood-based buffet provided by a local caterer beginning at 7 p.m. The will also be a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m., and the banquet will also include raffles and a live auction to follow after dinner.
Items available for either raffle or auction include firearms, official Ducks Unlimited prints, lawn furniture, a gun safe, ceramics and knives. Past DU state chairman Dwight Jones will be the auctioneer.
“We’ll have a variety of guns that will be on auction. We have the Ducks Unlimited pistol of the year, which is a Beretta 92FS 9MM. The shotgun of the year is a Beretta A400. Both of these are DU editions. We’ve got a couple of shotguns and another pistol or two, but these are the two spotlighted. We’ll auction a couple of knives as well. We have the knife of the year and a set of knives we’ll auction,” Easter said.
Items available will be for men, women and children.
Mattox added the prints will be on display leading up to the banquet at Cadence Bank, Renasant Bank and BancorpSouth.
“We are a nonprofit wildlife organization, not just for ducks but all wildlife. We conserve and preserve the environment, not just for us but for the future generations,” Mattox said.
Advanced tickets for the banquet are $20 for youth, $60 for individual adult tickets and $85 for couples. Tickets will also be available at the door for an extra $5.
Tickets are limited, and people are encouraged to purchase them in advance. For more information and for tickets inquiries, call 315-7572.