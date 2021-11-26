People place ornaments on a Christmas tree during last year's Light Up Nettleton. In addition to a Christmas tree lighting, this year's event will include the dedication of Young Avenue's lighting project.
NETTLETON – Two events in the coming days will bring the community together and offer Christmas cheer. Light Up Nettleton will be held Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. on Young Avenue, and the Nettleton Christmas parade is Nov. 29 at 7 p.m., with lineup at 6:30 p.m.
Last year was Light Up Nettleton’s inaugural year, which included a Christmas tree lighting and other activities. This year’s event will not only include a Christmas tree lighting but also the debut of Young Avenue’s new lighting project.
“Between the city and Main Street, we’ve got the new downtown lighting project,” said Nettleton City Clerk/Main Street Director Dana Burcham of the cost share. “We’re going to turn on the lights and Christmas tree all at the same time. It will be one special event.”
There will also be carriage rides, hot chocolate, and the Nettleton High School choir will sing Christmas carols. Santa and the Grinch will also be there for photo ops.
“Mockingbird Monograms is also donating a snow machine, so it’s going to be a winter wonderland,” Burcham said. “I think we’ll have a bigger crowd this year. We had a big crowd last year, but word got out. It’s a family event. The kids love it and they get to see Santa Claus and get their picture made.”
Light Up Nettleton coincides with Shop Small Saturday, and Burcham said local stores will have new inventory in stock for the day.
The last day to register for Nettleton’s Christmas parade is Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and there will be a $300 prize for the first-place float, a $200 prize for the second-place float and a $100 prize for the third-place float.
This year’s grand marshals will be local veterans.
“We’ll have them at the front of the parade on a flatbed trailer they can ride on or they can walk behind it,” Burcham said.
Local veterans interested in participating should call (662) 963-2605 to register.
Nettleton’s Christmas parade normally has 50 to 60 entries from Monroe and Lee counties.
More information is available by calling (662) 963-2605 or (662) 523-0290, visiting www.nettletonms.us or by searching Nettleton Main Street Association on Facebook.