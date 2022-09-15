Randy Emerson stands next to items available during this weekend's living estate auction at Sunset Manor. He has sold the home and is considering taking on a complete renovation of the Kitty Johnson House.
ABERDEEN – Six years ago, Randy Emerson was drawn to relocate to Aberdeen from Hamilton, Alabama because of one house – Sunset Manor.
After commissioning a mural on the walls of its center hallway highlighting the region’s antebellum and Victorian heritage; making interior improvements; and displaying the Greek Revival home on tours, Emerson has sold the home to a couple from Washington and is ready for his next challenge – potentially revitalizing the Kitty Johnson House alongside Canal Street.
“I was talking one day, and Dwight [Stevens] told me he thought he could buy this house for me if I was interested in restoring another one. He called back and forth and finally made a deal,” he said. “It was remodeled in the 1880s to be a Victorian house but it wasn’t built to be a Victorian house.”
Boarded up for years, the Kitty Johnson House is in need of an extensive renovation. Its downstairs area currently has areas with dirt for floors.
This weekend, an auction of Emerson’s living estate will help work towards his dream of giving the house a new life. His collection includes Old Paris, Victorian and Empire pieces; lamps; rugs; artwork; urns; porcelain; and furniture.
“It’s stuff I’ve collected since I was about 12 years old. Most have come from auctions. I’ve bought a few pieces from individuals and I’ve been to auctions all over the country and to Dwight’s auctions for the past 20 years,” Emerson said.
From forming a friendship with Stevens, he described the type of home he wanted, which led to connecting with Sunset Manor when it was listed for sale. The home had remained in the Howell family for roughly a century before Emerson purchased it.
“Mr. Thayer owned it before them. He owned it from the 1870s until the Howells owned it,” Emerson said.
The home’s two original rooms were built circa 1836.
Even through the Kitty Johnson House isn’t a done deal yet, Emerson is motivated to restore it.
“I don’t care anything about making Aberdeen history but I want to save that house. It would make a great house, especially for me,” he said.
There will be an open house Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Sunset Manor, located at 205 S. Thayer Ave. The auction begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
