ABERDEEN – Even though COVID-19 has altered one of Joyce Vasser’s annual traditions, she remains committed to raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For the past few years, she has hosted the Bowling Over Cancer event at Rebel Lanes in Tupelo but instead is opting to bowl in a tournament in Atlanta Nov. 20.
She is asking for pledges and donations to go towards the St. Jude cancer fund.
“My motivation is to help the children. They don’t ask for a penny at St. Jude and they don’t do it for just the rich or the poor. When you see the children on TV, it just makes you happy,” she said.
Since Bowling Over Cancer began, she has raised more than $5,000 for the children’s hospital.
“You’ve got to help people and you’ve got to reach down and pick them up,” she said.
Anyone wanting to make a donation to St. Jude in their name or in memory or honor of someone can contact Vasser at 315-7673. People may donate through the next few weeks.