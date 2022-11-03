ABERDEEN – For the past several years, Joyce Vasser has empowered the community through her love of bowling and desire to help patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She will host the St. Jude Bowl-A-Thon Nov. 5 from 10 a.n. until 1 p.m. at EventZona in Tupelo.
Teams of four and individuals, who can be assigned to teams, are invited to sign up. Other ways of support include purchasing $5 raffle tickets for a 50-inch Onn. TV or making donations to St. Jude.
“It makes me feel good when you look at the little children up there smiling who are so sick and go through those tests and to know no family is asked for any money regardless of religion, color or creed. To help them warms my heart to do something for the children,” she said.
Reading material from St. Jude, Vasser said $10 provides a new toy for play areas, $36 provides family meals for a day, $57 provides for parents’ necessities who are with their children, and $100 provides for two patients’ platelet tests.
She appreciates the support received through the years and hopes to surpass last year’s total of $3,105 raised through the effort.
“It’s a lot of ripping and running and gas but it’s worth it. I told one lady this might be my last year, and she hugged me and said, ‘Don’t give up. As long as you can do it, it’s a blessing,’” Vasser said. “I’d like to tell people it’s a good thing to help other people and it’s a blessing for those children.”
Anyone interested in supporting the cause may call Vasser at (662) 315-7673 or (662) 369-8498 and leave a message.
