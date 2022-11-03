mcj-2022-11-02-news-bowl-a-thon

St. Jude Bowl-A-Thon organizer Joyce Vasser holds a trophy while standing next to a TV that will be raffled to help raise funds for the children's hospital. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – For the past several years, Joyce Vasser has empowered the community through her love of bowling and desire to help patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She will host the St. Jude Bowl-A-Thon Nov. 5 from 10 a.n. until 1 p.m. at EventZona in Tupelo.

