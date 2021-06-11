While one Monroe County farmers market began its new season last week, another is close to opening.
Aberdeen Main Street’s annual market kicked off June 4 and will continue in the weeks to come at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets.
“I think it will be a really good market once it starts,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett about this year’s produce yield.
The farmers market, which features produce, jams and jellies, is every Friday beginning at 8 a.m., and vendors are welcome to participate. There are no vendor fees required.
“We’ve got tables and chairs and a walk-in cooler,” Tackett said of amenities for vendors.
Vendors interested in participating may call 319-7183.
Smithville’s indoor farmers market, the Farmacy, has been a summer and fall weekend gathering place for the community on Saturday mornings since it began in 2017.
Coordinator Marilyn Sumerford said this year’s season will kick off June 19 and continue on Saturday mornings through the end of August featuring fresh local produce, baked items and plants.
“We will have the usual vendors plus a few new ones,” she said.
The market will be closed during September but will reopen for the fall season in October.
The Farmacy remains in last year’s location in the building behind Texaco, next door to Access Dental Clinic. Hours of the market are from 7:30 to 11 a.m.