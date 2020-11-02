This year’s flu season has been so busy that Access Family Health Clinic in Smithville has run out of vaccines for the time being.
“We’re up to our eyeballs serving flu cases,” said Access Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford.
She suspects that many people may have suffered additional compromise to their immunity systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Sumerford and her husband both recovered from COVID-19.
She added the clinic is preparing for a possible second wave of COVID infections. This year’s flu season doesn’t appear to have been significantly affected by COVID, though, in her opinion.
“People need a flu shot regardless. Reasons not to get it are not valid,” Sumerford said.
Producing a flu vaccine from year to year has been characterized as similar to playing the stock market since there are so many unknowns surrounding it.
“We have to book our vaccine supply as early as January for the next fall,” Sumerford said. “We have to rely on the previous year’s statistics.”
Access Family Health Clinic physician Dr. James Monroe said early October is the best time for people to begin getting flu shots in order to maximize their immunity for the duration of a typical flu season.
Amory pharmacist Bill Griffith draws on more than 40 years of practice in stressing the importance of a flu shot.
“I think it’s important for you to protect yourself. You should want that of me to protect yourself. For our senior citizens who are covered by Medicare, they are just cheating themselves if they don’t get a flu shot,” he said.
Griffith said the trivalent vaccine of years past has now been upgraded to a quadrivalent, which is touted as the newest, best and brightest. For senior citizens, there is the high dose quadrivalent.
“We did run out a few weeks ago but have replenished our supply. We think we have plenty for the next few months. St. James United Methodist Church will be hosting a community-wide flu clinic on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’re hoping to have some vouchers in place. These neighborhood clinics work,” he said.