Members of the cast and crew of Itawamba Community College’s production of "Ripcord" include front, from left, Ruth Allison White, Ron Jenkins, Morgan Miller, Ariadna Manjujano and Jaishun Gates; back, Anna Beth Brown, James Cobb Thomas, Krystyna Burenok, Dylan Christian, Kyla Ratliff and Adam Harmon. Not pictured, Azlynn Herbert and Keira Vandiver.

 CJ Adams

Itawamba Community College has selected the cast and crew for its spring production, “Ripcord,” which will be Mar. 23-24 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium at the Fulton campus.

