Due to social distancing restrictions, music fans have been feening for their concert fix. To stay connected with their fans while entertaining them, several musicians have hosted living room performances broadcast through their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
Between solo gigs and Seeking Seven shows, the band’s lead singer/guitarist Robbie Ross was booked most nights of the week somewhere in North Mississippi or Middle Tennessee before the COVID-19 outbreak. With venues closed for now, he has found a way to entertain fans as a one-man band, performing alternative rock hits through alternating video clips of himself playing each instrument.
“I prepared myself for the ultimate pick apart from my musician friends like, ‘That should’ve been a C-chord,’ or ‘Is that really the type of mic you should use?’ I figured they’d troll my Facebook, but they haven’t,” he said. “When the lockdown hit and businesses started closing, it was a culture shock for my brain. I thought I’d do it not to be great but to play the songs I love.”
After canceling three band practices, he decided to utilize Seeking Seven’s instruments and light system for the videos.
Through an initial 10-day commitment, he is posting a video of himself on vocals and playing guitar, bass and drums to songs such as Bush’s “Machinehead,” Dishwalla’s “Counting Blue Cars” and the Gin Blossoms’ “Hey Jealousy.”
“I started getting requests after these first 10, and there may be more. Until I can gig again, this will be my gig. I’ll keep doing this until I start getting thumbs downs and virtual tomatoes thrown at me,” Ross said. “I wanted to play songs that made me want to be a musician. I looked for a happy median for things that meant a lot to me and things people can sing along to. I’m trying to find the balance.”
